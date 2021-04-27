GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The way the seeding fell, the Regis Jesuit field hockey didn’t get a chance for a redemptive state championship-game rematch with Colorado Academy.

But the fourth-seeded Raiders did get a chance to face the top-seeded Mustangs — who had beaten them in the sport’s last state title game contested in 2019 — in the semifinals and they took a full measure of revenge with a 3-1 victory Monday evening at Stutler Bowl.

Junior Lily Castiglione scored a goal in each half and senior Cate Lord added another in the second half and coach Spencer Wagner’s Regis Jesuit team dealt Colorado Academy its only loss of the season on its way to a spot in the 7 p.m. state championship game Tuesday on the same field against second-seeded Cherry Creek.

The Raiders square off against the Bruins — a 2-1 winner over No. 3 Palmer Ridge in the other semifinal — for the third time this season and each owns a wins in the series.

Regis Jesuit is in search of its second all-time state championship, while Cherry Creek is after a third and a first since 2007.

(4) REGIS JESUIT 3, (1) COLORADO ACADEMY 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3

Colo. Academy 0 1 — 1