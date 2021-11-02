DENVER | Field hockey is a game of muscle memory and so, too, has winning state championships of late for the Regis Jesuit program.

The Raiders hoisted their second state title trophy in a span of a little more than six months — a rare situation made possible by the coronavirus pandemic moving the sport from last fall to the spring — with a 1-0 victory over Colorado Academy Monday night at frosty All-City Stadium.

Coach Spencer Wagner’s Regis Jesuit team still hasn’t lost since its double-overtime victory over Cherry Creek in late April at Stutler Bowl as the top-seeded Raiders completed an undefeated campaign (17-0-1) by topping the second-seeded Mustangs in front of a boisterous crowd that celebrated afterwards by storming the field and tossing plumes of baby powder into the air.

Senior Katie Loftus’ goal in the closing seconds of the opening quarter on a long lead pass from senior Ellie Johnson stood up as the only goal of the game as junior goalie MaryKate Berg and the Regis Jesuit defense survived a second half onslaught by Colorado Academy, the second-most prolific offense in the state behind the Raiders.

The Mustangs put a ball past Berg with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, but the goal was waved off.

Regis Jesuit has now won three state championships in the past four seasons.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 FIELD HOCKEY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME



Nov. 1 at All-City Stadium

(1) Regis Jesuit 1, (2) Colorado Academy 0

Score by quarters:

Colo. Academy 0 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 1 0 0 0 — 1

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Katie Loftus (Ellie Johnson), 33.1