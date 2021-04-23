AURORA | Spencer Wagner knew his Regis Jesuit field hockey team would have to beat two outstanding teams in order to win the state championship, but he didn’t know what order the Raiders would have to do it.

The Colorado High School Activities Association issued the four-team state playoff bracket Friday and Wagner’s Regis Jesuit team received the No. 4 seed, which means the first team ahead is top-seeded Colorado Academy, the team that defeated it in last season’s state championship game.

The Raiders (7-1) and the Mustangs (7-0-2) are schedule to play at 6 p.m. Monday at Stutler Bowl ahead of the other semifinal between No. 2 Cherry Creek (9-1) and No. 3 Palmer Ridge (5-0-4). The state championship game is the following evening at 7 p.m.

In a shortened season in which teams were divided into three pools and only played one crossover game, Regis Jesuit only faced one of the other three semifinal teams. The Raiders played Cherry Creek twice and both were lopsided on the scoreboard, with the Bruins winning the first time 5-2 and the Raiders triumphing 4-0 in the rematch.

Regis Jesuit finished the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Mountain Vista Thursday.

2021 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFF BRACKET

Semifinals (April 26 at Stutler Bowl)

NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (7-1) vs. No. 1 Colorado Academy (7-0-2), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Palmer Ridge (5-0-4) vs. No. 2 Cherry Creek (9-1), 8 p.m.

Championship (April 27 at Stutler Bowl)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.