Field Hockey: Regis Jesuit evens season series with Cherry Creek

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Before Monday afternoon’s snowstorm that caused the game to be ended early picked up, the offense for the Regis Jesuit field hockey team put up a flurry of goals.

The Raiders dealt Cherry Creek its first loss of the season with a 4-0 victory at Stutler Bowl in a game called off early in the fourth quarter due to field conditions that gave coach Spencer Wagner’s team a measure of payback from a three-goal loss to the Bruins a few weeks earlier.

The Regis Jesuit offense scored twice as many goals as Cherry Creek (8-1) had allowed to any other team this season, while the Raiders’ defense extended its streak of games without allowing a goal to four and did so against a team averaging 5.5 goals per game.

Regis Jesuit (5-1) — which got a late start to its season due to quarantine as well as weather — had games scheduled for four straight games, including a 4:30 p.m. trip to Fossil Ridge Tuesday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

REGIS JESUIT 4, CHERRY CREEK 0

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 1 1 1 1 — 4

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 0 — 0