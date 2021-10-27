AURORA | In the midst of a downpour, the floodgates opened for the Regis Jesuit offense Tuesday night in a state quarterfinal playoff game against Liberty.

On a soggy surface at Lou Kellogg Stadium, top-seeded and undefeated Raiders poured in five goals — scored by four different players — against the eighth-seeded Lancers in a 5-0 victory that helped them take a step towards defending the state championship they won in the spring (when the season was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Senior Elsa Pater scored in each half for her third two-goal game of the season to pace Regis Jesuit, which also got two assists and a goal from senior Katie Loftus to improve to 15-0-1 on the season. Senior Ellie Johnson junior also scored for coach Spencer Wagner’s team, which advanced to the Thursday semifinals at All-City Stadium.

In a game that has yet to be assigned a time, Regis Jesuit will face fifth-seeded Arapahoe, a 2-1 upset winner in two overtimes over No. 4 Palmer Ridge. The Raiders were held to a single goal in four contests, including their first matchup with the Warriors, a 1-0 victory in the second game of the season.

The other semifinal will pit third-seeded Kent Denver (a 2-0 winner over No. 6 Cherry Creek) against second-seeded Colorado Academy, which defeated No. 7 St. Mary’s Academy 6-0.

The state championship game is scheduled for Nov. 1 at All-City Stadium.

(1) REGIS JESUIT 5, (8) LIBERTY 0

Score by quarters:

Liberty 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 4 1 — 5

Regis Jesuit goals: Elsa Pater 2, Emily Bradac, Ellie Johnson, Katie Loftus. Regis Jesuit assists: Loftus 2, Johnson. Regis Jesuit saves: MaryKate Berg 3