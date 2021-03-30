AURORA | After more than a full calendar year since its last game, the Regis Jesuit field hockey team made up for lost time with a first-half explosion Monday in its season opener against Fossil Ridge.

The Raiders — playing for the first time since Nov. 15, 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the season from its normal place in the fall to the spring — scored six times in the opening quarter and rolled to a 7-0 victory at Lou Kellogg Stadium.

Junior Katie Loftus picked up a hat trick, seniors Cate Lord and Anne Reynolds, junior Ellie Johnson and sophomore Emily Bradac also tallied for coach Spencer Wagner’s team, which last took the field officially in the state championship game in 2019.

The Raiders needed just 1 minute, 5 seconds, to score first when Reynolds tallied an unassisted goal, which was followed a minute and a half later on a score by Johnson, who then assisted on Loftus’ first goal and took a low shot that was tipped up and past the goalkeeper by Lord.

Loftus scored two more goals in the in the final six minutes of the period, converting a pass from Lord for one score and taking another feed across the front of the goal from junior Paris Corporon for the other.

Sophomore Emily Bradac’s score in traffic following a penalty corner chance early in the second quarter rounded out the scoring as Wagner worked reserves into the game and eased up on the offensive attack.

Regis Jesuit tuned up for an early showdown with Cherry Creek (4-0), which visits Lou Kellogg Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

REGIS JESUIT 7, FOSSIL RIDGE 0

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 6 1 0 0 — 7

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Anne Reynolds, 13:55; Regis Jesuit — Ellie Johnson, 12:20; Regis Jesuit — Katie Loftus (Johnson), 8:22; Regis Jesuit — Cate Lord (Johnson), 7:00; Regis Jesuit — Loftus (Lord), 5:40; Regis Jesuit — Loftus (Paris Corporon), 0:45

Second quarter

Regis Jesuit — Emily Bradac (Makayla Au), 12:45