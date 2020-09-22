AURORA | As a whole, the prep field hockey programs in Colorado have chosen to play in the spring.

The variances approved by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis as requested by the Colorado High School Activities Association allowed for football and field hockey to have the option to play in either Season A (fall) or Season C (spring) of the organization’s revised athletic calendar in the coronavirus pandemic.

While each football programs was allowed to pick the best option for them individually, field hockey — which has just 15 programs state-wide, including three in Aurora — made the not-so-easy choice to go as as a group for the spring.

Multiple meetings last week concluded that the sport was best served playing together, so field hockey practice will now begin on March 1, 2021.

“We met for two days, for more than four hours, as a group,” Justin Saylor, CHSAA assistant commissioner who oversees field hockey, said in a statement released by the organization.

“At the end of the day, all 15 field hockey programs felt that it was best for the sport of field hockey to move forward and play in Season C to remain together as a collective.”

Of the three Aurora programs (Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill), Regis Jesuit has worked itself into the state’s elite group in recent years. The Raiders won the program’s first state championship in 2018 and also made the championship game last season before falling to Colorado Academy.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports