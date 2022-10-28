AURORA | Capsule preview of the state field hockey quarterfinal between Palmer Ridge and Regis Jesuit scheduled for Oct. 28, 2022:

2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL

NO. 7 PALMER RIDGE (8-7-1) AT NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (11-2-2)

6:30 p.m., Oct. 28 at Lou Kellogg Stadium

BREAKDOWN: Regis Jesuit has qualified for the state playoffs for at least the last 12 seasons in a row, have made it to the state championship game in three consecutive seasons and won the crown the past two seasons. The Raiders have a five-game postseason winning streak dating back to a loss to Colorado Academy in the 2019 state final. Palmer Ridge has also qualified for the postseason for at least the past decade and lost to Arapahoe in last season’s quarterfinals. The Raiders and Bears met in the regular season opener on Aug. 20 and Regis Jesuit prevailed 4-1. …PALMER RIDGE: The Bears advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Liberty — a play-in game winner — on a goal by senior Katie Miller. Coach Mallory Cuccio’s team enters the quarterfinals with two wins in its last three games. So far, Palmer Ridge is 5-7-1 against teams that qualified for the state playoffs or play-in games. The Bears have scored 11 more goals than their opponents this season and have recorded eight defensive shutouts, while they’ve been held without a goal four times. Offensively, Palmer Ridge’s scoring has come from a small group led by senior Gilyanna Knox (10 goals, 4 assists), junior Mei-Li Mikos (7 goals, 6 assists), Miller (6 goals, 1 assist) and senior Natalie Jansky (2 goals, 7 assists). Mikos had the lone goal in the first game against Regis Jesuit. Sophomore Sakari David has played the majority of minutes at goalie for the Bears and has made 58 saves in 15 saves with a 1.2 Goals Against Average. She allowed four goals on seven shots in the first meeting with the Raiders. …REGIS JESUIT: The Raiders had a bye in the opening round of the postseason by virtue of its position in the top two seeds and it takes the field again after a 2-0 loss to Colorado Academy (the No. 1 seed) in its regular season finale. Coach Spencer Wagner’s Regis Jesuit team has suffered two losses to the Mustangs (the other 2-1 on Sept. 17), but is 8-0-2 against the other teams that qualified for the playoffs or play-in games. Regis Jesuit has outscored opponents 42-9 on the season and failed to score only once in 15 games, while it shut out eight opponents. Offensively, nine different players have tallied at least one goal for the Raiders, who features a pair of double-digit goal scorers in junior Sydney Cornell (13) and senior Carly Kennedy (12). Five Raiders have amassed double-digit points in Kennedy (31 on 12 goals, 7 assists), Cornell (28 on 13 goals, 2 assists), senior Emily Bradac (15 on 5 goals, 5 assists), junior Sloane Anderson (4 goals, 2 assists) and senior Sully McNeill (10 on 1 goal, 8 assists). Kennedy scored twice in the first meeting with Palmer Ridge, while Cornell and McNeill also had goals. Defensively, star senior goalie MaryKate Berg — who has been in the goal for each of Regis Jesuit’s past two championship victories — has made 44 saves and has a 0.7 Goals Against Average. She allowed one goal on five shots against in the first meeting with Palmer Ridge. …WINNER GETS: The Palmer Ridge-Regis Jesuit winner moves into the semifinals Nov. 1 at Stutler Bowl against the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 6 Denver East and No. 3 Kent Denver.