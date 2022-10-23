AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2022 state field hockey playoffs as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Play-in games (Oct. 24)

P2B: NO. 12 SMOKY HILL (3-11-1) at No. 9 St. Mary’s Academy (7-7-1), 4:15 p.m.

P8B: No. 11 Dakota Ridge at No. 10 Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

First round (Oct. 26)

First-round byes: No. 1 Colorado Academy, NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, No. 3 Kent Denver, No. 4 Cherry Creek, No. 5 Arapahoe, No. 6 Denver East

Game 2: SMOKY HILL/St. Mary’s Academy winner at No. 8 Mountain Vista (8-7), 4 p.m.

Game 8: Dakota Ridge/Liberty winner at No. 7 Palmer Ridge (7-7-1), 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Oct. 28-29)

Game 9: Game 2 winner at No. 1 Colorado Academy (14-1), Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Game 10: No. 5 Arapahoe (10-3-2) at No. 4 Cherry Creek (11-2-2)

Game 11: No. 6 Denver East (7-5-3) at No. 3 Kent Denver (12-2-1), Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner at NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (11-2-2), Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Semifinals (Nov. 1 at Stutler Bowl)

Game 13: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Championship (Nov. 2 at Stutler Bowl)

Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.