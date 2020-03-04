AURORA | The Sweet 16 round of the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament Tuesday night featured no upsets and very few close contests as the top eight seeds in the bracket advanced to the Great 8.

The closest game — at least on the scoreboard — came at Regis Jesuit, where the third-seeded Raiders withstood a challenge from 14th-seeded Broomfield for a 58-51 victory that was the lone game of the round not double-digit points.

Senior Jada Moore had a monster game with 31 points and 12 rebounds for Regis Jesuit (21-4), which had a lead as large as 15 points in the fourth quarter. The Raiders earned their way to the Denver Coliseum for the fourth consecutive season.

Coach Carl Mattei’s Regis Jesuit team will meet Continental League rival and sixth-seeded Highlands Ranch (20-5) in the Alice Barron Region final on Friday and will likely get a prime time slot when the Colorado High School Activities Association releases times for the four quarterfinals. The Raiders beat the Falcons in overtime in league play.

Fourth-seeded Grandview has a fifth straight ticket to play at the Denver Coliseum in the round of eight after slogging past 20th-seeded Arapahoe 55-25. Sophomore Lauren Betts tallied 18 points and junior Addison O’Grady had 12 as coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves broke through the Warriors’ deliberate pace in spurts enough to pull away.

Grandview’s Great 8 opponent (which will decide the Rhonda Blanford-Green Region) is No. 5 Fruita Monument, a 51-39 winner over No. 21 Doherty in the game with the second-smallest margin of victory of the round.

No. 9 Vista PEAK finished with a school-record 22 wins as No. 8 Fossil Ridge denied a 23rd with a 65-43 victory in the Kaye Garms Region, which also saw No. 16 Rangeview fall to No. 1 Valor Christian 73-40.

Coach Howard Payne’s Bison (22-3) — coming off the first postseason win in program history — suffered two of their three losses against teams still remaining in the Great 8 in the SaberCats as well as Fruita Monument. Coach La Monte Weddle’s Raiders made the Sweet 16 for a second straight season and finished 18-7 overall.

The Final Four representative from the Bobbi Brown-Vandenberg Region will be either No. 2 Cherry Creek or No. 7 Ralston Valley, which each advanced with wins of 30-plus points.

The defending state champion Bruins ended the run of No. 15 Cherokee Trail (15-10), which was in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010. Cherry Creek’s transition scoring expanded its lead early and it went on to down coach Tammi Traylor-Statewright’s Cougars 72-32.

2020 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL SWEET 16 SCOREBOARD

No. 1 Valor Christian 73, NO. 16 RANGEVIEW 40

No. 8 Fossil Ridge 65, NO. 9 VISTA PEAK 43

NO. 4 GRANDVIEW 55, No. 20 Arapahoe 25

No. 5 Fruita Monument 51, No. 21 Doherty 39

No. 2 Cherry Creek 72, NO. 15 CHEROKEE TRAIL 32

No. 7 Ralston Valley 65, No. 23 Columbine 32

NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT 58, No. 14 Broomfield 51