Girls Basketball: Regis Jesuit falls to Highlands Ranch in tight 5A Great 8

DENVER | The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team spent to much energy coming back from a large opening deficit in Friday afternoon’s Class 5A Great 8 contest against Highlands Ranch, it didn’t have enough left in the tank to finish.

The third-seeded Raiders lost gritty junior starter Grace Weigand to injury early and had to dig out of a hole as large as 13 points in the opening half — which they did, and even had a lead once in the fourth quarter — but the sixth-seeded Falcons scored the last six points of the game for a 51-44 victory.

Despite 22 points from junior Avery VanSickle, 11 from senior Jada Moore and eight from junior Samantha Jones, coach Carl Mattei’s Regis Jesuit team suffered its first loss of the season to a Colorado team and finished the season 21-5.

“The resilience we had, down 18-5, not playing too well and losing one of the best defensive players in the state and other kids step up,” Mattei said. “We fought back and it shows that they team is made of, they continue to just fight and fight. …It was just like you climb all the way to the top of the mountain and then the rocks give way.”

Highlands Ranch (21-5), which avenged an overtime loss to Regis Jesuit in a game that decided the Continental League championship, moved into a March 12 Final Four contest against No. 2 Cherry Creek. The defending state champion Bruins topped No. 7 Ralston Valley 46-33.

Fourth-seeded Grandview kept Aurora alive in the Final Four with a 77-38 victory over No. 5 Fruita Monument to win the Rhonda Blanford-Green Region and a spot in the semifinals opposite the winner of the nightcap between No. 1 Valor Christian and No. 8 Fossil Ridge.

Things went poorly from the start for Regis Jesuit, which found itself down 18-5 after the opening quarter and facing the rest of the game without Weigand, who went down in agony with what appeared to be a serious knee injury with 17.6 seconds left in the period.

(6) HIGHLANDS RANCH 51, (3) REGIS JESUIT 44

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 18 8 10 15 — 51

Regis Jesuit 5 14 16 9 — 44

HIGHLANDS RANCH (51)

Payton Muma 5 8-10 18, Alex Pirag 2 2-2 6, Sarah Mitchell 4 2-2 10, Taylor Ray 3 1-2 9, Deidre Lassiter 1 0-0 2, Kacy Horton 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 13-16 51.

REGIS JESUIT (44)

Madden McHugh 0 0-0 0, Avery VanSickle 8 2-2 22, Grace Weigand 0 0-0 0, Jada Moore 4 1-8 11, Samantha Jones 4 0-0 8, Savitri Jackson 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 4-12 44.

3-point field goals — Highlands Ranch (4): Kacy Horton 2, Taylor Ray 2. Regis Jesuit (6): Avery VanSickle 4, Jada Moore 2. Total fouls — Highlands Ranch 7, Regis Jesuit 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.