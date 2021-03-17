Girls Basketball: Rangeview’s historic season ends with Great 8 defeat

HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Rangeview girls basketball team finally broke through the barrier that was the Sweet 16 round of the Class 5A state playoffs, but making it past the Great 8 will have to wait for another season.

The eighth-seeded Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001, but ran into a buzzsaw in top-seeded and undefeated Valor Christian, falling 80-55 on the road Tuesday night.

Coach La Monte Weddle’s Rangeview team had its season ended by Valor Christian for a second straight season, as the Eagles won a Sweet 16 matchup last season between the teams. This one was a six-point game after one quarter, but the Eagles gained some separation with a 29-point second quarter that made it a 44-18 game at halftime.

Junior Genesis Sweetwine and senior Brianna Linnear scored 14 points apiece to tie for game-high honors for the Raiders, while junior Ny’Era West contributed 12. On the other side, Valor Christian (16-0) — which will face No. 4 Highlands Ranch Thursday in the semifinals — also had three players in double figures and five with nine or more.

Rangeview finished a season abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic with a 14-2 overall record, with its only other loss coming on a buzzer-beater in overtime against Chaparral, which was also a Great 8 team.

(1) VALOR CHRISTIAN 80, (8) RANGEVIEW 55

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 9 9 20 17 — 55

Valor Christian 15 29 22 14 — 80

RANGEVIEW (55)

Genesis Sweetwine 5 2-4 14, Brianna Linnear 6 2-6 14, Amari Bullock 3 0-2 6, Ny’Era West 5 2-4 12, Amya Winfrey 3 1-1 7, Zane Bullock 1 0-0 2, Danielle Washington 0 0-1 0, Grace Solarin 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-18 55.

VALOR CHRISTIAN (80)

Kindyll Wetta 5 3-3 13, Macey Huard 4 0-0 9, Ali Wetta 5 3-3 14, Jenna Siebert 3 0-2 7, Haley Huard 3 2-2 9, Karissa Lukasiewicz 6 0-0 12, Sydney McKibbon 4 0-0 9, Skylar Boylan 1 2-2 4, Kaylie Whidden 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 11-13 80.

3-point field goals — Rangeview (2): Genesis Sweetwine 2. Valor Christian (5): Haley Huard, Macey Huard, Sydney McKibbon, Jenna Siebert, Ali Wetta. Total fouls — Rangeview 11, Valor Christian 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.