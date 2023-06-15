The Rangeview girls basketball program has a new addition on the bench with a proven track record, as the school hired Tony Speights as its new head coach last month.



Speights a successful run in 16 years at Chaparral — which he led to the Great 8 round of the Class 5A (now 6A) state playoffs six times and to the Final Four once — before he took off the 2022-23 season to watch his daughter play college basketball at Regis University.



Rangeview hired Tony Speights as its new girls head basketball coach last month. (Photo by Kevin Keyser)

When the job came open at Rangeview with the departure of La Monte Weddle — who took the Raiders to at least the Sweet 16 four straight seasons between 2019 and 2022 and to the Great 8 in 2021 — Speights decided to try to get back into coaching a year earlier than he had anticipated.



“I think they’ve had a pretty good run on the girls side and I don’t think they’ve quite gotten to where they want to be yet,” Speights said. “It’s a good opportunity with good athletes and a good opportunity to build there.”



Speights said he is friends with Weddle and has always heard good things about Rangeview players.

He will lead the Raiders into a second season in the City League (formerly the Denver Prep League), where he will get to renew a rivalry with Denver East coach Carl Mattei, who he used to go head-to-head with for years when he was at Chaparral and Mattei was at Regis Jesuit.

In other Aurora girls basketball coaching news, Robert Dennis — a key assistant coach for the past two Class 5A state championship runs for Grandview — has been hired as Cherry Creek’s new head coach.