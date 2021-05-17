DENVER | Lauren Betts has earned another chance to play for her country.

The 6-foot-7 recent Stanford University commitment (story) — who is just about to complete her junior year at Grandview High School, which she led to the semifinals of the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament — is one of nine players that locked up a spot on the USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team after three days of tryouts that finished Sunday.

Betts is set to travel to the U19 FIBA World Cup Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary, which follows a training camp July 19 at a to-be-determined site.

Betts is one of the nine players to make the team — a mix of players from the high school ranks as well as some with college experience — while five other players will join the team at training camp to try to earn the final three available spots on the team. The team will be coached by UCLA’s Cori Close.

Interestingly enough, Betts is on the roster with Caitlin Clark, the future teammate of Betts’ Grandview teammate Addison O’Grady at the University of Iowa.

The FIBA World Cup tournament includes U19 from 16 nations, with the USA joining Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain. The USA is scheduled to play Italy, Australia and Egypt in preliminary play.

It won’t be the first international competition for Betts, who already owns a gold medal for her play with the USA U16 National Team at the the FIBA Americas U16 Championship tournament prior to her sophomore year at Grandview (story). That team also included Sonia Citron (Scarsdale, N.Y.) and Payton Verhulst (DeSoto, Kan.), who also made the U19 squad with Betts.

2021 FIBA USA U19 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP ROSTER

LAUREN BETTS (GRANDVIEW H.S., CENTENNIAL, CO); Sonia Citron (The Ursuline School/Scarsdale, N.Y.); Caitlin Clark (Iowa/West Des Moines, Iowa); Sania Feagin (Forest Park H.S./Ellenwood, Ga.); Azzi Fudd (St. John’s College H.S. (D.C.)/Arlington, Va.); Diamond Johnson (North Carolina State/Philadelphia); Te-hina Paopao (Oregon/Oceanside, Calif.); Jewel Spear (Wake Forest/The Colony, Texas) and Payton Verhulst (Bishop Meige H.S./DeSoto, Kan.)

Finalists (for last three spots): Amari DeBerry (Williamsville South H.S./Buffalo, N.Y.); Angel Reese (Maryland/Baltimore, Md.); Lauren Ware (Arizona/Bismarck, N.D.); Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame/Kettering, Ohio) and Jersey Wolfenberger (Northside H.S./Fort Smith, Ark.)