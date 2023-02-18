AURORA | The final places in the Centennial League Tournament will be decided Saturday — the final day of the basketball regular season — with Grandview representing Aurora programs in the championship game.

The fourth-seeded Wolves — who knocked off top-seeded Cherry Creek in the semifinals — will play second-seeded Arapahoe in a game slated for 2:30 p.m. at Cherry Creek High School, which is the site of all four placing games.

Third-seeded Cherokee Trail will face the Bruins in a 1 p.m. contest for third-place in the tournament, which comes after the 11:30 a.m. fifth-place game between sixth-seeded Eaglecrest and fifth-seeded Mullen. The opening game of the day at 10 a.m. pits No. 7 Overland against No. 8 Smoky Hill.

The results will help shape placement for qualifiers in the upcoming postseason brackets, which are schedule to be released on Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

