DENVER | The Grandview girls basketball team returned to the Denver Coliseum Friday night for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and played like it never left.

The last time the program set shoes on the floor at the venue, it was with a big win over Valor Christian on March 12, 2020, in the Class 5A semifinals, a victory that was supposed to follow just two days later with a state championship matchup with Cherry Creek.

That title game got wiped out and the tournament moved away last season, but the Wolves and Bruins ended up meeting on the floor, but in this season’s Great 8 instead. Grandview played like it had been there before in a 70-38 victory to gain a three-game sweep of its Centennial League rivals and a chance to return March 10 in the semifinals.

“It was so surreal, I loved it,” said guard Marya Hudgins, who along with fellow senior Lauren Betts were the only two Wolves to have played in that last 2020 game.

“When I walked in initially, it was like ‘I missed this feeling.’ It’s awesome.”

The Santa Clara-bound Hudgins and Betts — the 6-foot-7 Stanford signee — both looked more than comfortable in their returns to the Denver Coliseum.

On 70 percent shooting from the field, Hudgins scored a game-high 21 points, while Betts finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots as Grandview cruised to victory. The Wolves (16-9) will take on second-seeded Highlands Ranch — a 54-39 winner over No. 7 Doherty — in the semifinals.

But not everybody had experience on the big stage, which produced a rough start for both teams, as it took nearly two minutes for either team to get on the scoreboard.

Senior Amaya Charles knocked down her first shot at the Coliseum, a 3-pointer, to put Grandview up 8-4 midway through the first quarter and the Wolves were off and running.

“I think since it was almost everybody’s first time, everybody was nervous at first,” said Charles, who finished with 10 points. “As soon as we started playing basketball, we knew we would be OK.”

(3) GRANDVIEW 70, (6) CHERRY CREEK 38

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 11 12 8 — 38

Grandview 16 20 14 20 — 70

CHERRY CREEK (38)

Tianna Chambers 3 3-4 9, Sofia Baldessari 3 0-0 8, A’Neya Chambers 4 4-8 13, Charley Gordon 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Christianson 1 0-0 2, Mireya Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kiley Smich 1 0-0 2, Sam Smith 0 1-4 1, Molly Dorighi 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-18 38.

GRANDVIEW (70)

Amaya Charles 4 0-1 10, Sienna Betts 4 2-2 10, Gabriella Cunningham 1 1-3 3, Marya Hudgins 7 5-6 21, Lauren Betts 6 4-7 16, Paetyn Lewis 1 0-0 2, Sydnie McClain 1 2-2 4, Benedicte Kalala 1 2-4 4, Deijah Robertson 0 0-0 0, Leiava Holliman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-25 70.

3-point field goals — Cherry Creek (4): Sofia Baldessari 2, A’Neya Chambers, Mireya Johnson; Grandview (4): Amaya Charles 2, Marya Hudgins 2. Total fouls — Cherry Creek 22, Grandview 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.