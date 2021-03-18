The Grandview and Regis Jesuit girls basketball teams didn’t have their customary regular season meeting in this coronavirus-altered campaign.

The two Aurora powerhouses will play yet again in the postseason, however, as both posted double-digit victories March 16 in Class 5A Great 8 contests on their home floors.

Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves and coach Carl Mattei’s Raiders — who will have hosting honors for the 5:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal with a higher seed — will face off in the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons and six time overall.

Regis Jesuit won the first two postseason meetings between the teams back in 2010 and 2013 (in the semifinals), while Grandview has won the last three, including the state championship game matchup in 2018 as well as Final Four wins in 2017 and 2019.

The Grandview-Regis Jesuit winner faces either No. 1 Valor Christian or No. 4 Highlands Ranch in the 5A final, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. at the World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Second-seeded Regis Jesuit topped 10th-seeded Arapahoe 69-57 to make it to the Final Four for the fourth time in the last five seasons, but the Raiders are still in search of its first title game appearance since 2018.

Third-seeded Grandview, meanwhile, moved within a step of qualifying for the 5A state championship game for the fifth straight season with thorough 79-30 Great 8 win over No. 6 Chaparral.

Junior Marya Hudgins outscored the Wolverines 7-5 by herself in the opening quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points, while junior Lauren Betts added 14 and seniors Addison O’Grady and Dasiya Jones had 12 and 11, respectively.

(3) GRANDVIEW (17-0) AT NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (14-1), 5:30 P.M.

Breakdown: Grandview comes into the game on a 22-game winning streak that dates back to a Centennial League loss to rival Cherry Creek in the regular season. The Wolves also suffered their last postseason defeat at the hands of the Bruins, which came back in the state championship game in 2019, which puts their playoff winning streak at seven games. Grandview has an average margin of victory of 51 points in three postseason wins (a 74-19 victory over Pine Creek in the opener, an 82-33 defeat of Columbine in the Sweet 16 and a 79-30 win over Chaparral in the Great 8) and is allowing just over 27 points per game to its opponents. Junior Lauren Betts has averaged 16 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Wolves in the playoffs, while senior Addison O’Grady and junior Marya Hudgins have averaged 14 points apiece and Hudgins has come up with eight rebounds per game from her guard position. …Regis Jesuit suffered its only loss of the season to Valor Christian (67-45) on Feb. 20 before it went into quarantine, but has won all five games it has played since. The Raiders won their first two postseason contests by an average of 43 points (a 62-25 win over Eaglecrest in the opener and 74-25 Sweet 16 victory over Fruita Monument), but has just a 12-point margin over Arapahoe in the Great 8. Senior Avery VanSickle has averaged 19 points per game in the playoffs to lead Regis Jesuit, which has also got an average of 15 points per game from sophomore Savitri Jackson and had double-digit efforts in at least one game from senior Samantha Jones, junior Jordan Jones and freshman Hana Belibi. …Winner gets: The Grandview-Regis Jesuit winners gets a berth in the 5A state championship game at 8 p.m. Sunday at the World Arena in Colorado Springs against either No. 1 Valor Christian or No. 4 Highlands Ranch.