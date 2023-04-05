AURORA | The Grandview girls basketball team got to relive the magic of its recently completed 2022-23 season in front of peers, family and faculty Wednesday morning at a celebratory assembly in the school’s gym.

The Wolves completed a run to the Class 6A state championship — the second straight for the program and fourth all-time — last month as the No. 11 seed in the 32-team field. They defeated No. 22 Douglas County to open the playoffs and got past No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson to reach the Denver Coliseum, where they took down No. 3 Highlands Ranch in the Great 8, No. 2 Cherry Creek in the semifinals and No. 4 Monarch 38-28 in the title game.

Individually, sophomore star Sienna Betts received the banner for her winning Colorado’s Gatorade Player of the Year award — which will hang on the wall alongside those from her sister, Lauren, winner of the accolade for the previous two seasons — and coach Josh Ulitzky was honored as CHSAANow’s 6A girls coach of the year and winner of the John Wooden Legacy award.

PHOTO GALLERY OF GRANDVIEW’S CELEBRATORY ASSEMBLY, HERE

Along with Grandview’s winners of a Daniels Fund Scholarship, its CyberPatriot team and its all-state band/choir members, the girls basketball team was introduced individually and then presented the state championship trophy to principal Lisa Sprague.

The celebration concluded with an NCAA tournament-style celebration in which each member of the team and coaches climbed a ladder to snip off part of the net on one of the hoops as a memento of the championship.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports