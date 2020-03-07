DENVER | Sitting in the stands at the Denver Coliseum and watching the Class 5A Great 8 contest between Highlands Ranch and Regis Jesuit go down to the wire, the Grandview girls basketball team wanted no similar drama Friday evening.

The fourth-seeded Wolves capitalized early on their obvious size advantage with 6-foot-7 sophomore Lauren Betts against a fifth-seeded Fruita Monument team that didn’t even have a 6-footer on the roster and ran away with a 77-38 victory.

Betts finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds to set the tone and was able to sit out luarge chunks of the rest of the game as coach Josh Ulitzky’s Grandview team ran away with a win that sent it to the Final Four for a fifth straight season.

Sophomore Mayra Hudgins added 13 points, senior Dasiya Jones had eight and 10 players scored at least two points as the Wolves moved into a March 12 semifinal matchup against top-seeded Valor Christian, a 63-22 winner over No. 8 Fossil Ridge.

(4) GRANDVIEW 77, (5) FRUITA MONUMENT 38

Score by quarters:

Fruita Monument 9 12 10 7 — 38

Grandview 18 15 22 22 — 77

FRUITA MONUMENT (38)

Bailey Rigsby 5 5-5 16, Kloe Bates 1 0-0 2, Callie Allen 3 0-1 6, Kylie Wells 1 1-4 4, Lila Dere 3 4-7 10, Jillian Buck 0 0-0 0, Alga Petelo 0 0-0 0, Emily Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-19 38.

GRANDVIEW (77)

Tomia Johnson 1 0-3 3, Landri Hudson 1 1-2 4, Addison O’Grady 3 0-0 6, Marya Hudgins 5 2-2 13, Lauren Betts 15 1-1 31, Dasiya Jones 4 0-0 8, Kameryn Brown 1 0-0 3, Breelyn Robinson 0 2-2 2, Libby Campbell 2 1-1 5, Jolene Ramiro 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 7-8 77.

3-point field goals — Fruita Monument (2): Bailey Rigsby, Kylie Wells. Grandview (4): Kameryn Brown, Landri Hudson, Marya Hudgins, Tomia Johnson. Total fouls — Fruita Monument 11, Grandview 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.