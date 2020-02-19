AURORA | Savitri Jackson put the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team in command of the Continental League with a buzzer-beating overtime layup Tuesday.

In the closing seconds of the extra period of a league showdown with visiting Highlands Ranch, the freshman guard took a lead pass from junior Avery VanSickle and banked it off the glass as the horn sounded to give the Raiders a 37-35 victory.

It was the lone basket of the night for Jackson, but it made a winner of coach Carl Mattei’s Regis Jesuit team, which prevailed despite just seven points from senior leading scorer Jada Moore. VanSickle tallied a game-high 15 points for the Raiders, who moved to 18-4 overall and 9-0 in Continental League play with one game left.

Highlands Ranch — which rolled to a 65-49 victory in last season’s matchup — had its nine-game winning streak snapped and fell to 17-5 overall and 8-1 in league play. Payton Muma had 12 points to pace the Falcons, who also got nine from Sarah Mitchell and eight from Taylor Ray.

VanSickle struck for 10 points in the opening half and sent Regis Jesuit into the halftime break with an 18-12 lead after a jumper with less than 10 seconds remaining in the second period.

Highlands Ranch scored in double figures in just one of four quarters plus overtime and that was the third period, during which it tallied 14 to pull within a point at 27-26 with one period remaining.

REGIS JESUIT 37, HIGHLANDS RANCH 35 (OT)

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 6 6 14 5 4 — 35

Regis Jesuit 10 8 9 4 6 — 37

HIGHLANDS RANCH (35)

Payton Muma 6 0-0 12, Alex Pirog 1 0-2 2, Sarah Mitchell 4 1-3 9, Taylor Ray 3 0-0 8, Deidre Lassiter 2 0-0 4, Gianna Principatto 0 0-0 0, Ayesha Leeper 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-5 35.

REGIS JESUIT (37)

Madden McHugh 0 0-0 0, Avery VanSickle 6 1-2 15, Grace Weigand 1 0-2 2, Jada Moore 2 3-4 7, Samantha Jones 4 0-1 8, Savitri Jackson 1 1-2 3, Nia McKenzie 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-11 37.

3-point field goals — Highlands Ranch (2): Taylor Ray 2; Regis Jesuit (2): Avery VanSickle 2. Totals fouls — Highlands Ranch 11, Regis Jesuit 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.