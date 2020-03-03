AURORA | Five Aurora girls basketball teams went into the second round of the Class 5A state tournament last week and five stayed alive.

Survival gets considerably tougher Tuesday in the Sweet 16, where trips to play at the Denver Coliseum are at stake.

Third-seeded Regis Jesuit and No. 4 Grandview — no strangers to the Coliseum, as the Wolves have gone the past four years and the Raiders the past three — both have the comforts of home for their Sweet 16 matchups, while traveling No. 9 Vista PEAK, No. 15 Cherokee Trail and No. 16 Rangeview all seek to make it there for the first time.

Updated Class 5A girls state basketball playoff scoreboard & schedule, here.

NO. 14 BROOMFIELD AT NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit (20-4 and still unbeaten in Colorado) had the most lopsided result of the second round with a 64-point win over No. 24 Liberty and coach Carl Mattei’s young, but cohesive group, now turns its attention to No. 14 Broomfield (18-6), which edged the Raiders’ fellow Continental League member, No. 19 Mountain Vista, by a point in the second round. Regis Jesuit moves across campus to the Boys Division gym for this one.

NO. 20 ARAPAHOE AT NO. 4 GRANDVIEW, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview (21-3 with just one loss in Colorado) also had little trouble in the second round, as it came out of a first-round bye with a 76-28 victory over No. 36 Arvada West. The path to the Coliseum and potentially a fourth straight trip to the 5A state championship game for coach Josh Ulitzky and the Wolves goes through No. 20 Arapahoe, a 43-32 winner over No. 13 ThunderRidge in the second round and a team they swept in Centennial League play.

NO. 9 VISTA PEAK AT NO. 8 FOSSIL RIDGE, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK (which owns an Aurora-best 22-2 record) snapped a six-game postseason losing streak that stretched back to the beginning of the program with its 66-46 second round win over Thornton. Coach Howard Payne’s team will try to fulfill its dreams of playing at the Coliseum with a road contest against No. 8 Fossil Ridge (20-4), a 24-point winner of Windsor in the second round.

NO. 15 CHEROKEE TRAIL AT NO. 2 CHERRY CREEK, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (15-9 with its most wins since the 2015-16 season) earned its way into the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade with a 62-57 win over No. 18 Lakewood, which moved coach Tammi Traylor-Statewright and her team into a familiar matchup if they want to put the program in the Great 8 for the first time. The Cougars face a visit to No. 2 Cherry Creek (22-2), the defending state champions which dealt them defeats of 31 and 17 points in Centennial League play.

NO. 16 RANGEVIEW AT NO. 1 VALOR CHRISTIAN, 6 p.m.

Rangeview (18-6 and winner of nine of its last 10 games) handled No. 17 Chaparral 55-41 in the 2nd round to make it back to the Sweet 16 for a second straight season. Coach La Monte Weddle’s Raiders — who have won at least one playoff game for four consecutive seasons — again encounter a buzzsaw in the quarterfinals in No. 1 Valor Christian (23-1) after it saw eventual state champion Cherry Creek there last season.