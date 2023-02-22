AURORA | The Eaglecrest girls basketball team earned its first trip to the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs since 2006 with a 51-46 road win at Rangeview Tuesday night.

The 19th-seeded Raptors topped the 14th-seeded Raiders in an all-Aurora area opening round contest of the Class 6A playoffs, as Eaglecrest swept the season series from Rangeview (which it also defeated in the regular season) and became one of four city teams to make it into the Sweet 16.

Coach Robby Gabrielli’s Raptors also won their first playoff game last season when the bracket had 48 teams, but were stopped in the second round. The last time Eaglecrest was among the final 16 teams remaining came back in 2006, when it earned a first-round bye and defeated Arvada West to make the Sweet 16 before it lost to Grand Junction.

A 22-point first quarter put the Raptors (16-9) in control earlier and they held off a late charge by the Raiders to earn a trip to third-seeded Highlands Ranch (21-3) on Friday night. The winner of that game advances to the Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum.

Eaglecrest’s senior trio of Nia McKenzie (15 points), Laci Roffle (14) and Anjolene Ramiro (11) spearheaded the offensive charge as it ended Rangeview’s quest to make the Sweet 16 for a fourth consecutive season.

Coach La Monte Weddle’s Raiders — who had won at least one playoff game in six straight seasons — got 18 points from junior D’Ajha Horton and 11 from junior Danielle Washington. Rangeview finished the season 16-8 overall.

Four Aurora programs advanced through the opening round of the 6A playoffs, as No. 5 Cherokee Trail, No. 11 Grandview and No. 12 Regis Jesuit also were victorious (updated 6A scoreboard and schedule, here).

(19) EAGLECREST 51, (14) RANGEVIEW 46

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 22 12 5 12 — 51

Rangeview 14 10 8 14 — 46

EAGLECREST (51)

Anjolene Ramiro 4 2-2 11, Laci Roffle 5 2-6 14, Lauren Perkins 0 0-1 0, Nia McKenzie 5 3-6 15, Shyann Farbes 2 2-4 7, Natalie Soto 1 0-0 2, Amaia Jones 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Bickerstaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-19 51.

RANGEVIEW (46)

D’Ajha Horton 5 5-6 18, Danielle Washington 4 1-1 11, Zane Bullock 2 0-0 4, Deijah Santana 1 1-2 3, Victoria Rose 1 0-2 2, Jenesse Byrd 3 0-1 6, Maddie Kilmer 1 0-0 2, Paige Boettcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 46.

3-point field goals — Eaglecrest (6): Nia McKenzie 2, Laci Roffle 2, Shyann Farbes, Anjolene Ramiro. Rangeview (3): Danielle Washington 2, D’Ajha Horton. Total fouls — Eaglecrest 16, Rangeview 19. Fouled out — Rangeview: Washington. Technical fouls — None.