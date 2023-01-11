CENTENNIAL | The Eaglecrest girls basketball team is officially on a roll.

The Raptors extended their winning streak to nine games with a decisive 44-25 win over visiting Chaparral at The Nest and has now avoided defeat since way back on Dec. 3, 2022, when they wrapped up an 1-3 trip to California to open the season.

Nia McKenzie scored 14 points, while fellow seniors Laci Roffle and Anjolene Ramiro contributed 10 apiece to lead the way for coach Robby Gabrielli’s 9-3 team, which has entered the CHSAANow.com’s Class 6A coaches poll top 10 for the first time in the No. 9 spot.

Since it returned from California, Eaglecrest — which suffered one loss to a Clovis team in California that is currently 17-0 — has dominated the Colorado competition it has seen. During its win streak against state teams, which began with an 83-27 victory over Prairie View Dec. 6, Eaglecrest has an average margin of victory of 34.5 points and has won every game by at least 11 points.

Against Chaparral (4-7), the Raptors actually found themselves facing a three-point deficit after one quarter, but quickly flipped that with a second period in which they outscored the Wolverines 16-2. McKenzie — the team’s leading scorer — scored seven of her points in the quarter and finished the half with nine, as many as Chaparral took into the break.

Junior Shyann Farbes added all five of her points in the second period as well as the Raptors’ lead grew to double digits. A 10-2 run to open the third quarter pushed the lead to 20 and it crested at 25 when Roffle’s free throws made it 43-18.

Eaglecrest closes out non-league play with a 7 p.m. Jan. 14 game at Rangeview.

(6A No. 9) Eaglecrest 44, Chaparral 25

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 7 2 7 9 — 25

Eaglecrest 4 16 14 10 — 44