THORNTON | With less than a minute left in Tuesday night’s Class 5A first round state playoff game, Eaglecrest girls basketball coach Robby Gabrielli found three of his regulars on the bench with him.

Juniors Dalys McGuinnis and Jaedyn Martin and freshman Laci Roffle — who had provided a spark that helped the 34th-seeded Raptors build a lead as large as seven points in the fourth quarter in a valiant bid to upset the 31st-seeded Hawks — fouled out and could only watch the final minute unfold.

Eaglecrest trailed Horizon by just two points with 37 seconds remaining, but with so many pieces on the bench and a lot of attention on senior standout Jadyn Ross, managed just an errant shot and a turnover down the stretch in an agonizing 60-54 defeat.

Ross finished with 18 points, fellow senior Tatiana Coleman (who also fouled out in the closing seconds) added 13 and Roffle had 12 as Raptors nearly came out on top. Eaglecrest finished the season 11-13 overall.

Senior Olivia Waufle had five of her game-high 23 points in the final 37 seconds for Horizon (12-12) — which shot 36 free throws in the game, including 13 in the decisive final quarter — which advanced to a second round matchup at second-seeded Cherry Creek (21-2) Friday.

(31) HORIZON 60, (34) EAGLECREST 54

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 12 17 10 15 — 54

Horizon 21 8 11 20 — 60

EAGLECREST (54)

Jadyn Ross 7 3-5 18, Dalys McGuinnis 2 0-0 6, Jaedyn Martin 1 0-0 3, Tatiana Coleman 5 3-5 13, Alexis Dixon 1 0-0 2, Laci Roffle 3 6-7 12, Haley Esser 0 0-0 0, Lydia Dickens 0 0-0 0, Maddie Unrein 0 0-0 0, Alexa Back 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-17 54.

HORIZON (60)

Audra Vine 1 3-4 7, Britta Cardenas 2 1-3 7, Sidney Wickham 3 1-2 8, Olivia Waufle 6 9-12 23, Ceira De Nava 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Temple 2 2-3 8, Peyton Noles 1 2-4 4, Taite DeLange 0 0-4 0, Karlie Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, SaVione Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 19-36 60.

3-point field goals — Eaglecrest (4): Dalys McGuinnis, Jaedyn Martin, Jadyn Ross; Horizon (9): Britta Cardenas 2, Alyssa Temple 2, Olivia Waufle 2, Ceira De Nava, Audra Vine, Sidney Wickham. Total fouls — Eaglecrest 20, Horizon 17. Fouled out — Eaglecrest: Tatiana Coleman, Martin, McGuinnis, Laci Roffle. Technical fouls — Eaglecrest: Martin.