AURORA | The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team continued to add to its impressive early season resume of wins with a victory over visiting Regis Jesuit Thursday night.

Unranked in CHSAANow.com’s preseason coaches poll, the Cougars knocked off the Raiders — who were ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 6A poll — 49-38 to add to a season-opening win over preseason 6A No. 5 Highlands Ranch as part of a notable 6-0 start.

Junior Damara Allen scored 14 points and sophomore Delainey Miller added 13, while the duo combined defensively to hold Regis Jesuit leading scorer Hana Belibi to four points in the victory for coach Tammi Traylor-Statewright’s Cherokee Trail team.

Junior Coryn Watts and sophomore Iliana Green scored eight points apiece to pace coach Jordan Kasemodel’s Raiders, who are now 4-2. Regis Jesuit return to play in Colorado with a win over Colorado Academy Tuesday after a 2-1 showing at the She Got Game Classic in Dallas.

CHEROKEE TRAIL 49, REGIS JESUIT 38

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 5 14 6 — 38

Cherokee Trail 10 16 11 12 — 49

REGIS JESUIT (38)

Jane Rumpf 2 1-2 5, Coryn Watts 1 6-6 8, Hana Belibi 1 2-2 4, Sophia Meyer 2 0-0 6, Iliana Greene 3 0-0 8, Brenna Albrecht-Reed 2 3-4 7, Lexi Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jada Hodges 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-14 38.

CHEROKEE TRAIL (49)

Madeline Gibbs 2 0-0 4, Talia Strode 2 0-0 5, Alana Biosse 3 1-2 7, Damara Allen 6 2-2 14, Delainey Miller 5 3-3 13, Jada Banks 2 0-0 4, Ava Turnbull 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-7 49.

3-point field goals — Regis Jesuit (4): Iliana Greene 2, Sophia Meyer 2. Cherokee Trail (2): Delainey Miller, Talia Strode. Total fouls — Regis Jesuit 11, Cherokee Trail 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.