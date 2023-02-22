AURORA | For her last night playing on her home floor, things turned out to be especially memorable for Ashlyn Stapleton Tuesday night.

The only senior on a young, talented Vista PEAK girls basketball team had her emotions briefly get the best of her prior to the tip-off of a Class 5A first round state playoff game against 21st-seeded Standley Lake, but gathered herself and helped the 12th-seeded Bison advance to the Sweet 16.

Stapleton scored all 13 of her points in the second half as one of three double-digit scorers for Vista PEAK, which outscored the Gators 39-19 in the second half on its way to a 64-44 victory. Stapleton’s offensive output included three 3-pointers as she set the program record of 53 in a season.

Sophomore Eianna Jackson added 19 points — 17 in the second half — and junior Mackenzie Griffin had 10 for coach Howard Payne’s Bison, who improved to 15-9 and earned a trip to fifth-seeded Mead Friday in 5A’s Sweet 16.

The Bison needed the widespread offensive attack to overcome explosive Standley Lake junior Taylin Serlin, who came into the game with an average of 20 points per game and ended up with 31 of her team’s 44.

Vista PEAK is the only Aurora qualifier in the 5A bracket, while four Aurora teams — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Regis Jesuit — earned wins in the opening round of the 6A state tournament.

(12) VISTA PEAK 64, (21) STANDLEY LAKE 44

Score by quarters:

Standley Lake 11 14 12 7 — 44

Vista PEAK 12 13 19 20 — 64