Grandview senior girls basketball star Lauren Betts became the second player from her program to take part in the McDonald’s All-Star Game, a prestigious event that returned from a two-year in-person absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresh off helping lead the Wolves to the Class 5A state championship, Betts suited up for Team West in Tuesday evening’s game at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago (aired nationally on ESPN2).

She and Colorado’s other selection to the 24-player game, Raegan Beers of Valor Christian, both were in the starting lineup for Team West, which fell to Team East 95-75.

Betts finished with two points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots in 17 minutes, 42 seconds, of playing time. Beers had five points and five rebounds.

Betts — Grandview’s second MCDAAG selection behind Michaela Onyenwere — also was one of the finalists for the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year Award, which has been given out since 1997 and recognizes the McDonald’s selection that best “exemplify outstanding character, exhibit leadership, and embody the values of being a good citizen in the classroom and the community.”

The award went to KiKi Rice of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., who was also co-MVP of the game.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports