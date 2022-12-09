AURORA | Playing in Colorado for the first time since winning last season’s Class 5A state championship, the Grandview girls basketball team held off a challenge from Windsor Thursday night.

The Wolves — who opened the season at the She Got Game Classic in Dallas and came in ranked No. 4 in the CHSAANow.com 6A coaches poll — scored eight of the last 12 points of the game (all from sophomore Sienna Betts) against the Wizards (last season’s 4A state runner-up who are currently ranked No. 3 in 5A) to even their record at 2-2.

Betts rallied Grandview into the lead with just under two minutes left with an inside basket and made another hoops and four free throws down the stretch to finish off a 22-point effort. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s team also got four points apiece from seniors Isa Dillehay and Benedicte Kalala to earn a victory after a 1-2 showing in Texas.

A see-saw battle saw Windsor (2-2) hold a 30-29 lead inside the final three minutes before the 6-foot-3 Betts took a pass at the top of the key, spun inside and scored to push Grandview in front. She hit a fadeaway jumper with just over two minutes left for a three-point edge.

Betts made 1-of-2 from the free throw line on four occasions inside the final minute, during which the lead grew to as many as five points and to as few as one after the Wizards made four free throws with less than 10 seconds left to make it 35-34.

Betts missed the back end of her free throws on the other end, but got inside four Windsor players to rebound her own miss and was fouled again. She made one more free throw and time expired after her second free throw missed before Windsor could get off a shot.

Grandview heads to Fort Collins on Dec. 13 before heading to Phoenix for the Nike Tournament of Champions Dec. 19-22.

GRANDVIEW 37, WINDSOR 34

Score by quarters:

Windsor 7 10 11 6 — 34

Grandview 11 9 7 10 — 37

Grandview points: Sienna Betts 22, Isa Dillehay 4, Benedicte Kalala 4, Bryton DeHaven 2, Emma Tebben 2, Maya Smith 1