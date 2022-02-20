AURORA | Seedings and pairings for the 2022 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament as released on Feb. 20. Four teams in each region — the top 16 overall seeds — receive byes in the first round and play at home in the second round. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Times to be announced. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

KAYE GARMS REGION



First round byes: No. 1 Valor Christian (19-3), No. 8 Chaparral (16-6), NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT (14-8), No. 16 ThunderRidge (15-8)

First round (Feb. 22)

Game 2: No. 33 Rocky Mountain (10-13) at No. 32 Mountain Vista (10-12)

Game 4: No. 48 Silver Creek (9-14) at No. 17 Air Academy (16-7)

Game 6: No. 40 Westminster (11-9) at No. 25 Denver South (16-7)



Game 8: No. 41 Broomfield at No. 24 Arvada West (15-7)

Second round (Feb. 25)

Game 33: Game 2 winner at No. 1 Valor Christian (19-3)

Game 34: Game 4 winner at No. 16 ThunderRidge (15-8)



Game 35: Game 6 winner at No. 8 Chaparral (16-6)

Game 36: Game 8 winner at NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT (14-8)



RHONDA BLANFORD-GREEN REGION



First round byes: No. 4 Monarch (22-1), No. 5 Arapahoe (15-7), No. 12 Columbine (15-7), No. 13 Fossil Ridge (17-6)



First round (Feb. 22)



Game 10: No. 36 Legacy (11-11) at No. 29 Ponderosa (12-10)

Game 12: No. 45 Douglas County at NO. 20 EAGLECREST (11-11)



Game 14: No. 37 Liberty (11-12) at No. 28 Lakewood (12-10)



Game 16: No. 44 Palmer at No. 21 Legend (14-8)

Second round (Feb. 25)

Game 37: Game 10 winner at No. 4 Monarch (22-1)



Game 38: Game 12 winner at No. 13 Fossil Ridge (17-6)



Game 39: Game 14 winner at No. 5 Arapahoe (15-7)

Game 40: Game 16 winner at No. 12 Columbine (15-7)

BOBBI BROWN-VANDENBERG REGION



First round byes: No. 2 Highlands Ranch (18-4), No. 7 Doherty (20-3), No. 10 Fruita Monument (20-3), NO. 15 RANGEVIEW (17-5)



First round (Feb. 22)

Game 18: No. 34 Castle View (9-13) at NO. 31 CHEROKEE TRAIL (9-13)



Game 20: No. 47 Pomona (10-11) at No. 18 Denver East (15-8)

Game 22: NO. 39 SMOKY HILL (12-9) at No. 26 Chatfield (14-9)

Game 24: No. 42 Rock Canyon (10-12) at No. 23 Horizon (14-8)

Second round (Feb. 25)

Game 41: Game 18 winner at No. 2 Highlands Ranch (18-4)



Game 42: Game 20 winner at NO. 15 RANGEVIEW (17-5)



Game 43: Game 22 winner at No. 7 Doherty (20-3)

Game 44: Game 24 winner at No. 10 Fruita Monument (20-3)

ALICE BARRON REGION



First round byes: NO. 3 GRANDVIEW (13-9), No. 6 Cherry Creek (16-6), No. 11 Ralston Valley (14-7), No. 14 Fort Collins (17-6)



First round (Feb. 22)

Game 26: No. 35 Poudre (12-11) at No. 30 Pueblo West (14-9)

Game 28: No. 46 Brighton (11-12) at No. 19 Pine Creek (14-9)

Game 30: No. 38 Greeley Central (11-12) at NO. 27 VISTA PEAK (15-8)



Game 32: No. 43 Fairview (9-14) at No. 22 Fountain-Fort Carson (15-7)

Second round (Feb. 25)

Game 45: Game 26 winner at NO. 3 GRANDVIEW (13-9)



Game 46: Game 28 winner at No. 14 Fort Collins (17-6)

Game 47: Game 30 winner at No. 6 Cherry Creek (16-6)



Game 48: Game 32 winner at No. 11 Ralston Valley (14-7)



SWEET 16 (MARCH 1)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 4)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 10)

Great 8 winners at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 12)

Semifinal winners at Denver Coliseum