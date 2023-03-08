AURORA | Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Denver North, Denver West, Kennedy, Lincoln, Northfield, Regis Groff and Thomas Jefferson on the All-City League (4A/5A) first, second teams and honorable mention for the 2022-23 girls basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2022-23 ALL-CITY LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS (4A/5A)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Eianna Jackson, soph. and Ashlyn Stapleton, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Solana Diaz, jr., Denver North; Aliyah Herron, soph. and Nala Jordan, fr., Northfield; Tishyla Thomas, sr. and Lala Tongatua, soph., Regis Groff; Brooke Murrell, sr., Thomas Jefferson

Player of the Year: Eianna Jackson, Vista PEAK

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Mackenzie Griffin, jr., Amirah Pena, soph. and Alliyah Thompson, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Giulia Otto, jr., Denver North; Chloe Lavato, sr., Denver West; Nashara Ellerbee, jr. and Kate Snodgrass, soph., Northfield; Alexandria (Ally) Mims, soph., Regis Groff

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Knikia Starks, fr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Lilianna Bateman, jr., Gabi Diaz, fr. and Ryan Segal, sr., Denver North; Celeste Marquez, soph., Heaven Martinez, soph. and Jenifer Ruano, soph., Denver West; Cyrah Davis, sr., Laila Encinias, sr. and Calysta Jackson, sr., Lincoln; Keilani Venegas Alvarez, jr., Guadalupe Ramirez, sr. and Lily Valdez, sr., Kennedy; Ana Baseman, fr. and Alena Vondracek, soph., Northfield; Vanessa Bangala, soph., Madina Ibrahim, fr. and McKiya Johnson, soph., Regis Groff; Lauren Denewiler, sr., Kira Kennedy, sr. and Lucy Lloyd, jr., Thomas Jefferson