AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Grandview selections plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League girls first and second teams for the 2022-23 basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2022-23 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Damara Allen, jr., Cherokee Trail; Nia McKenzie, sr., Eaglecrest; Sienna Betts, soph., Grandview

Other selections: Gianna Smith, soph. and Sydney White, sr., Arapahoe; A’Neya Chambers, soph. and Tianna Chambers, soph., Cherry Creek; Allison Schwertner, jr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Sienna Betts, Grandview. Coach of the Year: Josh Ulitzky, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Alana Biosse, jr., Delainey Miller, soph. and Talia Strode, soph., Cherokee Trail; Anjolene Ramiro, sr. and Laci Roffle, sr., Eaglecrest; Isa Dillehay, sr., Grandview

Other selections: Emily Thomas, sr., Arapahoe; Braelynn Barnett, soph. and Molly Dorighi, soph., Cherry Creek; Tatum Jones, soph., Mullen