AURORA | The scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, which began on March 9, 2021. Games will be played at the higher seed until the state championship game in Colorado Springs. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE



QUADRANT 1

First round, March 9

Game 1: No. 1 Valor Christian 75, No. 32 Westminster 14

Game 2: No. 17 Castle View 47, No. 16 Denver South 45

Game 3: NO. 8 RANGEVIEW 62, No. 25 Rocky Mountain 45



Game 4: No. 9 Fossil Ridge 59, No. 24 Arvada West 22

Sweet 16, March 11

Game 17: No. 17 Castle View (10-5) at No. 1 Valor Christian (13-0)

Game 18: No. 9 Fossil Ridge (12-2) at NO. 8 RANGEVIEW (13-1), 5:30 p.m.

Great 8, March 13

Game 25: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

QUADRANT 2

First round, March 9

Game 5: No. 5 Ralston Valley 73, No. 28 Pueblo West 43

Game 6: No. 21 ThunderRidge 53, No. 12 Chatfield 46

Game 7: No. 4 Highlands Ranch 42, No. 29 Cherry Creel 37

Game 8: No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson 50, No. 20 Horizon 45

Sweet 16, March 11

Game 19: No. 21 ThunderRidge (8-6) at No. 5 Ralston Valley (13-2)

Game 20: No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson (10-2) at No. 4 Highlands Ranch (12-2)

Great 8, March 13

Game 26: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

QUADRANT 3

First round, March 9

Game 9: NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT 62, NO. 31 EAGLECREST 25



Game 10: No. 15 Fruita Monument 43, No. 18 Ponderosa 25

Game 11: No. 7 Doherty 57, No. 26 Poudre 47

Game 12: No. 10 Arapahoe 60, No. 23 Broomfield 47

Sweet 16, March 11

Game 21: No. 15 Fruita Monument (11-3) at NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (12-1)

Game 22: No. 10 Arapahoe (11-4) at No. 7 Doherty (13-1)

Great 8, March 13

Game 27: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22

QUADRANT 4

First round, March 9

Game 13: No. 6 Chaparral 53, No. 27 Lakewood 20

Game 14: No. 22 Mountain Vista 54, No. 11 Monarch 50

Game 15: NO. 3 GRANDVIEW 74, No. 30 Pine Creek 19



Game 16: No. 14 Columbine 45, No. 19 Air Academy 38

Sweet 16, March 11

Game 23: No. 22 Mountain Vista (8-6) at No. 6 Chaparral (12-2)

Game 24: No. 14 Columbine (9-4) at NO. 3 GRANDVIEW (15-0)

Great 8, March 13

Game 28: Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24

Semifinals, March 16

Game 29: Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28

Championship, March 19 at World Arena

Game 31: Semifinal winners