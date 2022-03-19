AURORA | Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Adams City, Brighton, Prairie View and Westminster on the All-EMAC first and second teams for the 2021-22 girls basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2022 ALL-EMAC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jameri Hartsfield, sr., Gateway; Genesis Sweetwine, sr. and Ny’Era West, sr., Rangeview; Breanna Jefferson, sr. and Mikenzie Jones, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Adriana Contreras, Adams City; Amanda Byrnes and Zia Gonzales, Brighton; Briana Robles, Prairie View

Player of the Year: Breanna Jefferson, Vista PEAK. Coach of the Year: Howard Payne, Vista PEAK

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Taniah Knox, sr., Gateway; Lailah Mondine, jr., Hinkley; Amya Winfrey, sr., Rangeview; Eianna Jackson, fr. and Ashlyn Stapleton, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Tatiana Lee, Adams City; Ava French, Brighton; Hannah Deshazer, Prairie View; Desiree Stoddard and Alicia Trujillo, Westminster