AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2021-22 girls basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2021-22 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Hana Belibi, soph., Madden McHugh, sr. and Coryn Watts, soph., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Avery Bang and Payton Bang, Chaparral; Emily Hovasse and Alex Pirog, Highlands Ranch; Kinzie Whitehead, Legend; Kaitlyn Kyle, Ponderosa; Regan Keyter, ThunderRidge

SECOND TEAM

Other selections: Rielley McNeill, Castle View; Isabella Newbold, Douglas County; Tori Baker and Katie Johanning, Highlands Ranch; Grace Stanley, Legend; Grace Roscoe and Sydney Willahan, Mountain Vista; Kayli Spall, Ponderosa; Emma Pillsbury, Rock Canyon; Rebecca Winton, ThunderRidge