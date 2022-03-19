AURORA | Aurora Central selection as well as those from Arvada, Eagle Ridge Academy, Englewood, Fort Lupton, Skyview, Thornton and Weld Central on the All-Colorado League girls first, second team and honorable mention selections for the 2022 season as selected by league coaches:

2022 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Shaya Kelley, jr. and Jazlynn O’Roy, fr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Megan Derby, jr., Eagle Ridge Academy; Mikylah Espinosa, sr. and Alexa Peraza, sr., Skyview; Lacey Schliefelbein, jr., Weld Central

Player of the Year: Mikylah Espinosa, Skyview. Coach of the Year: Chris Kemm, Skyview

SECOND TEAM

Other selections: Emma Ngewaski, soph., Arvada; Julia DeLorenzo, jr., Eagle Ridge Academy; Jonae Harris, soph. and Jaliyah Mora, soph., Englewood; Maina Boltz, sr., Skyview; Jolie McBride, sr., Weld Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Other selections: Brianna Gelok, sr., Eagle Ridge Academy; Mia Mollendor, sr., Fort Lupton; Emma Long, sr., Skyview; Cynthia Hagarty, jr. and Julionna Sandoval, soph., Thornton; Sam Mettler, sr. and Sam Stam, jr., Weld Central