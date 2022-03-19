AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Grandview selections plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League girls first and second teams for the 2021-22 basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2021-22 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Nia McKenzie, jr., Eaglecrest; Lauren Betts, sr. and Marya Hudgins, sr., Grandview

Other selections: Sam Crispe, sr. and Sydney White, jr., Arapahoe; Tianna Chambers, fr., Cherry Creek; Kilah Freelon, sr. and Gracie Gallegos, sr., Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Damara Allen, soph. and Sierra Culbreath, sr., Cherokee Trail; Jolene Ramiro, jr. and Laci Roffle, jr., Eaglecrest; Sienna Betts, fr. and Amaya Charles, sr., Grandview

Other selections: Gianna Smith, fr., Arapahoe; Braelynn Barnett, fr. and A’Neya Chambers, fr., Cherry Creek; Imani Perez, sr., Mullen