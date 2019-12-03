LONGMONT | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Skyline Falcon Challenge girls basketball tournament scheduled for Dec. 3-7, 2019, at Skyline High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2019 SKYLINE FALCON CHALLENGE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Dec. 3
4 p.m.: Thompson Valley vs. Boulder
5:30 p.m.: DSST-Montview vs. VISTA PEAK
7 p.m.: Ponderosa vs. Skyline
Thursday, Dec. 5
4 p.m.: VISTA PEAK vs. Thompson Valley
5:30 p.m.: Ponderosa vs. DSST-Montview
7 p.m.: Boulder vs. Skyline
Saturday, Dec. 7
1:30 p.m.: Ponderosa vs. Boulder
3 p.m.: Thompson Valley vs. DSST-Montview
6 p.m.: VISTA PEAK vs. Skyline