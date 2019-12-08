COLORADO SPRINGS | Final results for the 2019 Palmer Tip-Off girls basketball tournament played Dec. 5-7, 2019, at Palmer High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 PALMER TIP-OFF GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Final places: 1. Denver South, 2. Glenwood Springs, 3. RANGEVIEW, 4. Pueblo South

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Placing games



Championship: Denver South 50, Glenwood Springs 38

Third-place: RANGEVIEW 59, Pueblo South 32

Fifth-place: vs. Palmer

Seventh-place: vs. Discovery Canyon

THURSDAY, DEC. 5



Upper bracket

First round: Denver South 52, Grand Junction Central 40

First round: RANGEVIEW 62, Pueblo East 34

Lower bracket

First round: Pueblo South 46, Discovery Canyon 12

First round: Glenwood Springs 34, Palmer 32

FRIDAY, DEC. 6



Championship semifinals: Denver South 66, RANGEVIEW 55

Championship semifinals: Glenwood Springs 50, Pueblo South 27

Consolation semifinals: Grand Junction Central vs. Pueblo East, 5 p.m.

Consolation semifinals: Palmer 56, Discovery Canyon 27