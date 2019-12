PHOENIX | Scoreboard and schedule for the Joe Smith Bracket of the 2019 Nike Tournament of Champions girls basketball tournament scheduled for Dec. 18-21, 2019, at Desert Valley High School unless otherwise noted. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 NTOC JOE SMITH BRACKET

First round (Dec. 18)

Upper bracket

Game 1: Riverdale Baptist (MD) vs. Millennium (Arizona), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: GRANDVIEW vs. Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 6 p.m.

Game 3: Crestwood (Canada) vs. Archbishop Wood (Penn.), 3 p.m.

Game 4: Blache Ely (Flordai) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), noon

Lower bracket

Game 5: Centennial (Nevada) vs. Beaverton (Oregon), 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) vs. Miami Country Day (Florida), 3 p.m.

Game 7: La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) vs. Garfield (Wash.), 1:30 p.m.

Game 8: Corona Centennial (Calif.) vs. New Hope (Maryland), 6 p.m.

Consolation bracket (Dec. 19)

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.

Championship bracket (Dec. 19)

Game 13: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon

Game 14: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 16: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m.

Consolation bracket (Dec. 20)

Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 18: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, noon

Game 19: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. (Mountain Pointe H.S.)

Game 20: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 3 p.m. (Mountain Pointe H.S.)

Game 21: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 22: Game 15 loser vs. Game 16 loser, 3 p.m.

Championship bracket (Dec. 20)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 24: Game 15 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Placing games (Dec. 21)

Game 25 (15th place): Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 26 (13th place): Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 27 (11th place): Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 28 (9th place): Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 10 a.m. (Mountain Pointe H.S.)

Game 29 (7th place): Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 8:30 a.m.

Game 30 (5th place): Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 31 (3rd place): Game 23 loser vs. Game 24 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 32 (Championship): Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 2:30 p.m.