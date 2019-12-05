BOULDER | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Fairview Festival girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 10-14, 2019, at Fairview High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 FAIRVIEW FESTIVAL GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, DEC. 10



Upper bracket



First round: Ralston Valley vs. Denver East, 3:30 p.m.

First round: Broomfield vs. Sierra, 5 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Fossil Ridge vs. Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

First round: SMOKY HILL vs. Fairview, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 12



Championship semifinals: Ralston Valley/Denver East winner vs. Broomfield/Sierra winner, 6:30 p.m.



Championship semifinals: Fossil Ridge/Denver South winner vs. SMOKY HILL/Fairview winner, 8 p.m.



Consolation semifinals: Ralston Valley/Denver East loser vs. Broomfield/Sierra loser, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals: Fossil Ridge/Denver South loser vs. SMOKY HILL/Fairview loser, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14



Placing games



Seventh-place: Consolation semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.

Fifth-place: Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Third-place: Championship semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

Championship: Championship semifinal winners, 5 p.m.