CASTLE ROCK | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Douglas County Holiday girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 11-14, 2019, at Douglas County High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports‘

2019 DOUGLAS COUNTY HOLIDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11



Upper bracket



First round: GATEWAY vs. Legend, 3 p.m.

First round: Sand Creek vs. Rampart, 4:30 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Golden vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 6 p.m.

First round: FNE Warriors vs. Douglas County, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13



Championship semifinals: GATEWAY/Legend winner vs. Sand Creek/Rampart winner, 7:30 p.m.



Championship semifinals: Golden/CHEROKEE TRAIL winner vs. FNE Warriors/Douglas County winner, 6 p.m.



Consolation semifinals: GATEWAY/Legend loser vs. Sand Creek/Rampart loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation semifinals: Golden/CHEROKEE TRAIL loser vs. FNE Warriors/Douglas County loser, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14



Placing games



Seventh-place: Consolation semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place: Consolation semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place: Championship semifinal losers, noon

Championship: Championship semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.