HIGHLANDS RANCH | Final results and places for the 2019 Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off girls basketball tournament played Dec. 4-7, 2019, at Castle View and ThunderRidge high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 CASTLE VIEW/THUNDERRIDGE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Final places: 1. Mullen, 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 3. ThunderRidge, 4. Dakota Ridge, 5. Broomfield, 6. Castle View, 7/8 Pueblo County/Grand Junction

Saturday, Dec. 7

Placing games (at ThunderRidge H.S.)

Championship: Mullen 51, CHEROKEE TRAIL 29

Third-place: ThunderRidge 52, Dakota Ridge 43

Fifth-place: Broomfield 49, Castle View 39

Seventh-place: Pueblo County vs. Grand Junction

Friday, Dec. 6

Championship semifinal: CHEROKEE TRAIL 60, ThunderRidge 43

Championship semifinal: Mullen 65, Dakota Ridge 29

Consolation semifinal: Broomfield 46, Pueblo County 22

Consolation semifinal: Castle View 39, Grand Junction 31

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Upper bracket



ThunderRidge 45, Pueblo County 12

CHEROKEE TRAIL 51, Broomfield 48

Lower bracket



Dakota Ridge 51, Castle View 46

Mullen 63, Grand Junction 17