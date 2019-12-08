HIGHLANDS RANCH | Final results and places for the 2019 Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off girls basketball tournament splayed Dec. 4-7, 2019, at Castle View and ThunderRidge high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:
2019 CASTLE VIEW/THUNDERRIDGE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Final places: 1. Mullen, 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 3. ThunderRidge, 4. Dakota Ridge, 5. Broomfield, 6. Castle View, 7/8 Pueblo County/Grand Junction
Saturday, Dec. 7
Placing games (at ThunderRidge H.S.)
Championship: Mullen 51, CHEROKEE TRAIL 29
Third-place: ThunderRidge 52, Dakota Ridge 43
Fifth-place: Broomfield 49, Castle View 39
Seventh-place: Pueblo County vs. Grand Junction
Friday, Dec. 6
Championship semifinal: CHEROKEE TRAIL 60, ThunderRidge 43
Championship semifinal: Mullen 65, Dakota Ridge 29
Consolation semifinal: Broomfield 46, Pueblo County 22
Consolation semifinal: Castle View 39, Grand Junction 31
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Upper bracket
ThunderRidge 45, Pueblo County 12
CHEROKEE TRAIL 51, Broomfield 48
Lower bracket
Dakota Ridge 51, Castle View 46
Mullen 63, Grand Junction 17