AURORA | First team, second team and honorable mention selections from Aurora Central, Gateway, Rangeview and Vista PEAK, plus those from Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster on the 2019-20 All-EMAC girls basketball teams, as selected by league coaches:

2019-20 ALL-EMAC GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Brianna Linnear, jr. and Ny’Era West, soph., Rangeview; Kaya Evans, sr., Seairra Hughes, sr., Mikayla Jones, sr. and Mikenzie Jones, soph., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jayanti Jones, sr., Adams City; Nikki Antonopoulos, jr. and Amanda Byrnes, fr., Brighton; Monique Delatorre, jr. and Shamahra Henderson, sr., Thornton; Marina Boltz, soph., Westminster

Player of the Year: Shamahra Henderson, Thornton. Coach of the Year: Khari Wallace, Thornton.

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Zana’e Hodges, soph. and Aryannah McClain, jr., Aurora Central; Taniah Knox, soph., Gateway; Grace Solarin, soph. and Genesis Sweetwine, soph., Rangeview

Other selections: Tori Hendricks, jr. and Mai Le Waters, sr., Brighton; Dakota Abeyta, sr., Lilianna Ortega, sr. and Madelyn Schmidt, sr., Prairie View Valerie Gallegos, sr. and Jada Parsons, sr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Zhiyyah Brooks-Jones, sr. and Ashonna Harlan, sr., Aurora Central; Malia Jimmerson, sr., Alleya Lebron, jr. and Kaush Noble, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Amanda Herron, sr., Navaeah Laguardia, soph. and Jazmyn Moten, sr., Adams City; Saleen Jaimes, fr. and Emelyn Tineo, soph., Northglenn; Micah Jewett, sr., Prairie View; Katherine Prado, soph. and Laryss Rodriguez, jr., Thornton; Anisa Jaramillo, sr., Westminster