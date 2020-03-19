AURORA | First team, second team and honorable mention selections from Regis Jesuit, plus those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League teams for the 2019-20 girls basketball season, as selected by league coaches:

2019-20 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jada Moore, sr. and Avery VanSickle, jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections:

Avery Bang, soph., Chaparral; Payton Muma, jr. and Taylor Ray, soph., Highlands Ranch; Kinzie Whitehead, soph., Legend; Mackenzie Gamble, sr., Mountain Vista; Katherine Higgins, sr. and Liberty Line, jr., Ponderosa; Heidi Haze, sr., ThunderRidge

Player(s) of the Year: Jada Moore, Regis Jesuit and Payton Muma, Highlands Ranch. Coach of the Year: Sam Gilmore, ThunderRidge

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selection: Samantha Jones, jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Ella Cooley and Leaya McKinney, jr., Castle View; Payton Bang, soph. and Jessica Formento, sr., Chaparral; Taylor Griffin, Douglas County; Sarah Mitchell, sr. and Alex Pirog, soph., Highlands Ranch; Amy Holland, sr., Mountain Vista; Halle Hamilton, sr. and Makena Vetter, jr., Rock Canyon; Lindsey Anhalt, sr., ThunderRidge