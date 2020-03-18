AURORA | First and second team selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill, plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2019-20 girls basketball season, as selected by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019-20 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Makayla Hemingway, sr., Cherokee Trail; Jadyn Ross, sr., Eaglecrest; Lauren Betts, soph. and Addison O’Grady, jr., Grandview

Other selections: Kali March, sr., Arapahoe; Cali Clark, sr. and Jana Van Gytenbeek, sr., Cherry Creek; Imani Perez, jr. and Megan Pohs, jr., Mullen

Top vote-getter: Jana Van Gyntenbeek, Cherry Creek. Coach of the Year: Rick Harris, Smoky Hill.

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Dominique Rodriguez, sr., Cherokee Trail; Tatiana Coleman, sr., Eaglecrest; Landri Hudson, sr. and Tomia Johnson, sr., Grandview

Other selections: Sam Crispe, soph., Arapahoe; Kacee Kyle, jr., Carly Thompson, sr. and Abby Wrede, jr., Cherry Creek; Gracie Gallegos, soph., Mullen