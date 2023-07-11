Former Grandview girls basketball star Lauren Betts helped the United States team win the silver medal at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup Tournament in Leon, Mexico.



The Americans made it through pool play with a 3-1 record, with the lone loss coming to Brazil. That would be the rematch in the gold medal game July 9 and Brazil again prevailed 69-58.



The 6-foot-7 Betts played a key role in the performance of the U.S., which sent a roster full of college players, while other countries had older players. Betts spent her freshman year at Stanford before she went through the transfer portal and ended up with UCLA.



Betts tallied 10 points and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in the gold medal game, which marked her fifth double-double of the tournament. She averaged 11.4 points and 10.9 rebounds.



The AmeriCup yielded the third international medal so far for Betts, who won gold medals at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, and the 2019 FIBA Americans U16 Championship in Puerto Ayres, Chile.