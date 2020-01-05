AURORA | Crunch time presented a problem to the Vista PEAK girls basketball team Saturday, simply because it hadn’t been there this season.

Coach Howard Payne’s Bison — off to an undefeated 8-0 start that included every victory by at least eight points — found itself in a high stakes finish against visiting Fruita Monument in the second game of a back-to-back coming out of winter break.

Vista PEAK had a one-point lead and the ball inside the final 30 seconds, but the missed front end of a 1-and-1 free throw and crucial turnover left it on the short end of a 50-49 decision in a battle of ranked Class 5A programs.

Senior Seairra Hughes finished with 13 points and sophomores Breanna Jefferson and Mikenzie Jones added nine apiece for the Bison, who dropped to 8-1 with a loss to the 12-1 Wildcats.

Vista PEAK and Fruita Monument played to a 40-40 tie through three quarters and traded the lead five times in the final period.

Hughes gave the Bison a 49-48 lead with 35 seconds remaining on a putback and Vista PEAK appeared in good shape when the Wildcats were called for an offensive foul on the subsequent possession and had to foul Jones intentionally with under 30 seconds remaining.

Jones — whose two made free throws had helped the Bison pull within a point earlier in the quarter — missed her attempt and Fruita Monument secured the rebound, starting a possession that ended with Kylie Wells’ layup that put the Wildcats in front.

Vista PEAK hurried the ball downcourt and Jefferson couldn’t handle a pass under pressure, giving the ball back to Fruita Monument with 3.5 seconds left.

Bailey Rigsby of the Wildcats missed the front end of her own 1-and-1, but the Bison didn’t have time to get off more than just a desperation shot.

Vista PEAK opens EMAC play at home at 7 p.m. Monday when Prairie View (4-4) pays a visit.

FRUITA MONUMENT 50, VISTA PEAK 49

Score by quarters:

Fruita Monument 16 10 14 10 — 50

Vista PEAK 14 14 12 9 — 49