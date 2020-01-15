AURORA | Regis Jesuit senior Jada Moore and Grandview senior Tomia Johnson both received nominations to the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game when the list of more than 900 boys and girls players nominated nationwide came out Jan. 14.

Moore signed with Kansas State ahead of the season and has helped the Raiders to an 8-3 start to the season. The 5-foot-10 point guard is second on her team in scoring at 13.7 points per game, while she leads the way in rebounding (8.9 per contest), assists (3.8 per game) and steals (3.2 per game).

Johnson, also a point guard, has been part of an 8-2 start for the the Wolves as the Florida Gulf Coast signee has averaged 6.2 points per game along with a team-best 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Both Regis Jesuit and Grandview have had McDonald’s All-Americans in the past in Fran Belibi (2019) and Michaela Onyenwere (2017), respectively.

Players could be nominated by a high school principal, athletic director, coach or member of the McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee.

Rounding out Colorado’s McDonald’s All-American girls nominations are the Cherry Creek duo of Cali Clark and Jana VanGytenbeek, Air Academy’s Kylee Blacksten and Serin Dunne of Mesa Ridge.

Five Colorado boys basketball players — three from Widefield in Colorado Springs and two from Denver’s Abraham Lincoln — were nominated.

The 43rd McDonald’s All-American Games are scheduled for April 1 in Houston, Texas.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 COLORADO MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN GAME NOMINEES

Girls: Kylee Blacksten (Air Academy H.S.), Colorado Springs; Cali Clark (Cherry Creek H.S.), Greenwood Village; Serin Dunne (Mesa Ridge H.S.), Colorado Springs; TOMIA JOHNSON (GRANDVIEW H.S.), AURORA; JADA MOORE (REGIS JESUIT H.S.), AURORA; Jana VanGytenbeek (Cherry Creek H.S.), Greenwood Village

Boys: TJ Bamba (Abraham Lincoln H.S.), Denver; Randall Days (Widefield H.S.), Colorado Springs; Ty Foster (Abraham Lincoln H.S.), Denver; Timothy Mewborn (Widefield H.S.), Colorado Springs; Donte’ Scott (Widefield H.S.), Colorado Springs