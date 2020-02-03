AURORA | Inclement weather on Monday with more expected later caused the postponement of the Grandview girls basketball team’s home game against Ralston Valley, the only contest on the Aurora prep sports schedule.

Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves (14-2 and currently on an eight-game winning streak) retained the No. 1 spot in the newest CHSAANow.com media and coaches poll, while Ralston Valley (12-3) sits in the No. 6 position after a loss to No. 2 Valor Christian.

The game has been moved back to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Grandview.

The Wolves and Mustangs will meet in the regular season for a fourth straight season, with Grandview owning wins in the previous three contests, including 79-35 last season.

