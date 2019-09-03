AURORA | ESPN comes to town Thursday to honor former Regis Jesuit star Fran Belibi.

To honor Belibi’s appearance on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays list — which she accomplished when she became Colorado’s first girls prep basketball player to dunk in a game during her sophomore year — the sports network will unveil a “unique and custom designed public installation” at Aurora’s Hoops Park.

Free and open to the public to attend, the ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hoops Park, 16300 E. 6th Ave.

Belibi had a strong senior season at Regis Jesuit, helping the Raiders advance to the Class 5A state semifinals. She made her third A-Town All-Star Game appearance as well and after she graduated in May, Belibi helped USA Basketball win a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Soon, she will head to Stanford University.

